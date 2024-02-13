St. Cloud Council Approves PUD Amendment for Community Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a lengthy public hearing, the St. Cloud City Council has approved a resolution for a new community center in the north part of town.

The nonprofit Too Much Talent was asking for an amendment to the PUD for the building at 1415 5th Street North.

It is a commercial building in a residential neighborhood.

Community members spoke both for and against the project.

The commercial building was built in 1946 and has been vacant since November 2022. The plans don't call for an expansion of the building, just a renovation.

Too Much Talent wants to create a facility for early childhood education, dance, and youth programming. Their mission is to create pathways out of poverty. It would be phased in over two phases.

