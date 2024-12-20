St. Cloud Community Activist Charged With Illegal Gun Sale

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The founder of a St. Cloud non-profit focusing on youth has been charged in connection with an illegal gun sale.

Thirty-eight-year-old Lenora Hunt who runs the Too Much Talent organization is accused of selling a handgun to a suspected drug dealer.

According to the charge filed in Stearns County District Court, investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Devounteono Tyson and others related to large fentanyl sales in central Minnesota.

Court records allege an undercover officer set up a deal to buy a gun from Tyson in July.

Officers were monitoring Tyson's phone activity to identify co-conspirators in the drug sale ring. The officer says they watched as Tyson entered Too Much Talent and returned a short time later with the gun.

After the gun purchase, Tyson allegedly confirmed he got the gun from Hunt.

Court records show electronic surveillance and phone records indicate a phone call where the two discussed Tyson buying the gun, Hunt running for mayor and being able to help Tyson and others with criminal cases when she won.

The charges allege the two also talked about how much she wanted for the gun and the large amounts of grant funding she was getting.

Authorities say Hunt failed to take any measures to comply with Minnesota gun sale laws.

Hunt ran for the St. Cloud City Council in 2020 and again in 2024. She currently serves on the St. Cloud Planning Commission.

