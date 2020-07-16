Council Candidate: Hunt Wants to Help Homeless

ST. CLOUD -- The field of candidates running for St. Cloud City Council includes six newcomers and three incumbents, they are competing for the three at-large seats.

Lenora Hunt is married with seven children and has founded a non-profit called Too Much Talent. She is a Chicago native who ended up here in St. Cloud after becoming homeless in the wake of Hurricane Harvey down in Houston.

She says addressing homelessness and mental health are a couple of the top issues she'd like to tackle as a city council member.

When it comes down to mental health I see that we suffer with a lot of depression in Minnesota and around the United States, so I'd take that on seriously. And then homelessness I see a lot of families out here, more and more families.

She says she wants to use her own experience of becoming homeless to help others.

Never give up, keep striving, go look for resources. When one door closes another one will open.

Hunt says the local United Way was a big help for her and her family in helping them get back on their feet.

Hunt says she decided to run for the city council, which is the first time she's ever run for a political office because she wants to be a voice for the people who can't stand up for themselves.

Last week and this week we have been featuring each of the candidates running for St. Cloud City Council. Absentee voting is open right now for the August 11th primary election. The six people with the most votes will advance on to the general election in November.