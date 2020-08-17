St. Cloud Coffee Shop Nori Cafe and Creamery Closes

ST. CLOUD – A St. Cloud coffee shop with an international flair has closed its doors for good.

Nori Café and Creamery, located at 510 25th Ave. N., opened in December of 2018. The shop’s eclectic menu featured a variety of coffees, teas, specialty drinks and food items, along with a signature dessert called gelatino.

In a 2018 interview with WJON, Nori Café owner Farhiya Iman said her goal with the café was to bring people of different cultures together over a shared love of coffee.

“There are many factors contributed to Nori’s closure, the top one being COVID-19,” writes Nori Café Monday in a Facebook post. “We have enjoyed our time meeting, talking and serving you guys.”

Do you know of other businesses closing amid COVID-19? Contact business reporter Abby Faulkner at abby@wjon.com with news tips and story ideas.