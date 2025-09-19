Help Local Students Thrive Through The Adopt-A-Classroom Program

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can adopt a classroom in the St. Cloud Area School District again this year.  The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation's Adopt-A-Classroom fundraiser invites businesses, individuals, and groups to support local teachers and students.

Donors can choose a specific classroom or let LEAF assign one.  100% of all money raised goes directly to classrooms.  For a $250 tax-deductible donation, supporters adopt a classroom, from preschool through high school, providing supplies that teachers often purchase on their own.  Items can range from science kits to sheet music, or even food to feed a classroom pet.

Since the program started in 2011, the community has contributed over $365,000 to 1,460 classrooms.  Adoptions are open through the end of this month.

