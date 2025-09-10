ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nonprofit working to close the political divide will hold an event in St. Cloud next week.

Majority in the Middle has launched its "What We Can Do Weeks".

Next Thursday, September 18th, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., they'll be at the St. Cloud Public Library, where anyone who wants to sign The Civic Pledge for a Better Minnesota.

The civic pledge event that we are having all over the state in the next few weeks is a way for community leaders, elected officials, and individuals to put their name to a pledge that disways violence, and commits to doing the hard work of finding common ground.

Executive Director Shannon Watson says the initiative was launched in late July in response to the violence against members of the Minnesota Legislature in June.

Watson says anyone who signs the pledge can decide what it looks like for them moving forward.

Maybe that means not laughing at jokes, maybe that means telling people you are not okay with what they are posting on social media. We're not asking people to commit to shouting down others on social media, which would defeat the purpose of finding common ground.

Watson says attendees at the event will be able to connect with others committed to strengthening our democratic republic and learn more about how small actions can lead to meaningful change.

Civic Pledge events are taking place across Minnesota throughout September.

Tuesday, September 16 - Mankato

Thursday, September 18 - St. Cloud

Tuesday, September 23 - Rochester

Tuesday, September 30 - Duluth

The event is free and open to everyone, but RSVPs are required.