St. Cloud Church Offering Three-Part Concert Series

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud church is putting on a concert series this fall.

First Presbyterian Church is kicking off its "First Fridays at First" concert series this week. The three-part series begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night with South American folk music performed by harpist Nicholas Carter.

Get our free mobile app

The second concert will be held on November 5th and feature the "Partly Tame" trio of Marienne Kreitlow, Susan Schleper, and Cristina Seaborn.

The series then concludes with the church's annual Christmas concert. Performances of "A Celtic Christmas" will be held on December 17th and 18th at 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on December 19th.

All of the concerts are open to the public. The church will be collecting a free-will offering and encourages mask-wearing.

The church is located at 340 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event