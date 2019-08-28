Fan-Favorite Rocks Last Concert of the Season [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- School will soon be back in session, another summer is winding down, and a popular local concert series took the stage for the final time this season.

Hundreds of central Minnesotans packed into Eastman Park for the Summertime by George finale on Wednesday night.

Opening act Stone Road kicked the event off at 5:00 p.m. then the fan-favorite Fabulous Armadillos then took over at 6:30 p.m. As always the music was accompanied by food and activities for kids.

The weekly series will return next year.