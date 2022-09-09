Fall Festival at First Presbyterian Church in Foley Wednesday

FOLEY -- The First Presbyterian Church in Foley has dinner covered this Wednesday.

The Fall Festival at the First Presbyterian Church is this Wednesday from 4:30 until 7:00 pm.

In addition to the bake sale and silent auction, a full pulled pork dinner with hash browns, coleslaw, baked beans, and dessert will be served.

  • $12 – ages 13-Adult
  • $6 – ages 6-12
  • A free Mac and Cheese meal for 5 and under

Proceeds benefit:

  • The Nick Lanners Family. Nick was involved in a serious car crash in July.
  • The Presley Holly Family. Presley was born with a rare genetic disorder called RHOBTB2. She was the fourth child diagnosed in the world with this specific variant and has ongoing medical needs.

