St. Cloud Christian School Raising Profile, Plans for Expansion

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Christian School has quietly been a part of the northeast St. Cloud neighborhood for 20 years, but they are beginning to raise the profile.

They have had recent announcements of both a Spalt Park renovation plan and they are also holding a 10-day St. Cloud Lights Festival.

Bill Corcoran is the school's Interim Development Director. He says the K-12 school has about 270 students and growing. To stay in that building they will need to eventually add on to it.

The hope and plan is that we'll work through with the city to seek approval to be able to add a row of classrooms on the backside of the school and then also add a gymnasium. There is a gym there now, but we're at capacity.

Corcoran says the expansion is likely a couple of years out, but he expects that they will reach capacity in the next 18 to 24 months.

The $84,000 Spalt Park renovation is a key piece to the expansion because it will become the students' main outdoor space. Corcoran expects that work to get done next summer.

Back in September, the St. Cloud Christian School announced an ambitious plan to bring a 10-day St. Cloud Light Festival to that neighborhood. It will run from December 1st through the 10th in Spalt Park.

Corcoran says the park filled with several mature trees is the perfect setting for this event.

We're going to do 10 days of turning that park into a winter wonderland. We're going to tell the story of Christmas as you walk through the park. We'll have live nativity scenes with animals.

Corcoran says there will be theme nights with popcorn, hotdogs, and s'mores. They'll have caroling most nights with choirs. He says they've already bought over $16,000 worth of lights for the festival.

There will be a $5 per person entry fee as it is a fundraiser for the school. Corcoran says they are planning for it to be an annual tradition and an ongoing fundraiser for the St. Cloud Christian School.

