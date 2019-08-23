St. Cloud Chamber, SCSU to Hold 150th Anniversary Bash

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Cloud State University are inviting you to a special anniversary bash in downtown St. Cloud Tuesday.

Both institutions are celebrating their sesquicentennial with a community-wide party at Beaver Island Brewing Company.

Diane Hageman is the Volunteer Chair for the event. She says given the history of both organizations they really wanted to team up and bring a single event that honors the legacies of both institutions.

Early on we got together with the folks in the alum office at St. Cloud State and said we both are going to be celebrating 150 years, what can we do together and how can we bring the community together.

The event will feature ice cream treats, drinks and games. Beaver Island Brewing will be having their Chamber Ale for sale and Toppers Pizza will be selling slices for $2 with $1 going to the Chamber Foundation.

Hageman says they wanted to wait until after move-in weekend so students could join the fun.

When we were looking at dates, we specifically picked this day to see if we could wrap in those students coming back and it's just a few blocks for many of them who live on campus to come on down.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce both began back in 1869.