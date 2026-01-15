ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has released a statement on the ongoing ICE presence in the community.

They say they are hearing growing concern from employers and community members regarding recent enforcement activity in our region.

The statement says,

"We recognize that federal agencies have an obligation to carry out their responsibilities, and we also recognize that, as citizens, we have a responsibility to act in a lawful and peaceful manner. At the same time, the way enforcement activities are carried out matters, particularly when those activities create fear, confusion, or disruption for local businesses, their employees, and the broader community. Employers rely on a stable, present workforce to operate safely and effectively. When enforcement actions result in widespread uncertainty or the perception of heavy-handed presence, the impact extends beyond individuals to job sites, customer confidence, and the overall economic health of our community".

The Chamber says it is not taking a political position.

They are encouraging open dialogue among federal, state, and local leaders, law enforcement, businesses, and others.

The ICE raids are in no way causing just problems in the Twin Cities. That was the message from groups representing Minnesota farmers. Andrea Vaubel is Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and says immigrant workers are afraid to show up on farms, and that will impact your dinner table.

"None of us live in a bubble when it comes to our food supply. The actions being taken by the federal government across Minnesota will eventually have an impact on all of us at our local grocery store if this continues. This is devastating to our rural communities and the vitality to our rural towns. The safety and strength of our food and ag businesses remain our priority and that does not change according to the color of your skin."

Vaubel made the plea for ICE to leave Minnesota.