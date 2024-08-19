St. Cloud Area Teams Fare Well at State Amateur Baseball Tourney

The St. Cloud area is well represented at the Class C and B State tournaments. In Class C the Cold Spring Rockies, Buckman Billygoats, Farming Flames, St. Joseph Joes and Kimball Express were all winners this past weekend. Games are being played in Belle Plaine, Green Isle, Jordan and Shakopee. Results below

Class C

Cold Spring Rockies 4, Perham Pirates 0

(The Rockies play the Jordan Brewers in Jordan at 7:30 p.m. Friday)

Buckman Billygoats 8, Webster Sox 1

(Buckman will play Fergus Falls Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in Jordan).

Farming Flames 4, Maple Lakers 1

(Farming will play the Fairmont Martins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Jordan)

Nisswa Lightning 4, Princeton Panthers 0

Courtland Cubs 10, Richmond Royals 5

St. Joseph Joes 2, Jackson Bulls 0

(The Joes will play the Buffalo Bulldogs Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Belle Plaine)

Carver Black Sox 4, Pierz Brewers 1

Kimball Express 10, Luverne Redbirds 0

(Kimball will play the Foley Lumberjacks at 4 p.m. Saturday in Jordan)

The Sartell Muskies, Sauk Centre Titans, Watkins Clippers and Foley Lumberjacks each had 1st round byes.

Class B

Minnetonka Monarchs 7, Cold Spring Springers 3