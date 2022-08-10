St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday.

St. Cloud Area School District:

(The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats)

- Zachary Dorholt (I) 18.59%

- Natalie Ringsmuth (I) 15.01%

- Mike Bueckers 14.58%

- Theresa Carlstedt 11.38%

- Chantal Oechsle 8.34%

- Nicole Rierson 12.72%

- Bashire Omer 9.16%

- Heather Weems 10.22%

St. Cloud City Council Ward 2:

( Top two will move on to the general election)

- Sandra Brakstad 28.82%

- Seal Dwyer 28.62%

- Karen A. Larson 42.57%

Stearns County Commissioner District 3:

(Top two move on to the general election)

- Tina Barak 6.51%

- Barry Belknap 13.68%

- Jeff Bertram 58.79%

- Daniel Goebel 6.53%

- Kelly Guest 4.89%

- Walter Moorhouse 5.57%

- Charles Ward 4.03%

Stearns County Commissioner District 4:

(Top two move on to the general election)

- Leigh Lenzmeier (I) 47.28%

- Darrell Bruestle 23.47%

- Lana Feddema 29.25%

Sherburne County Commissioner District 4:

( The top two move on to the general election)

- Gary Gray 34.84%

- Jerome (Lefty) Kleis 20.65%

- Eric Meyer 9.44%

- Kari Watkins 17.78%

- Carol Lewis 17.30%

Benton County Auditor/Treasurer:

(Top two move on to the general election)

- Nadean Inman (I) 15.02%

- Christine Scherbing 28.06%

- Heather Bondhus 24.86%

- Sean Gitch 31.52%