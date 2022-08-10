St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday.
St. Cloud Area School District:
(The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats)
- Zachary Dorholt (I) 18.59%
- Natalie Ringsmuth (I) 15.01%
- Mike Bueckers 14.58%
- Theresa Carlstedt 11.38%
- Chantal Oechsle 8.34%
- Nicole Rierson 12.72%
- Bashire Omer 9.16%
- Heather Weems 10.22%
St. Cloud City Council Ward 2:
( Top two will move on to the general election)
- Sandra Brakstad 28.82%
- Seal Dwyer 28.62%
- Karen A. Larson 42.57%
Stearns County Commissioner District 3:
(Top two move on to the general election)
- Tina Barak 6.51%
- Barry Belknap 13.68%
- Jeff Bertram 58.79%
- Daniel Goebel 6.53%
- Kelly Guest 4.89%
- Walter Moorhouse 5.57%
- Charles Ward 4.03%
Stearns County Commissioner District 4:
(Top two move on to the general election)
- Leigh Lenzmeier (I) 47.28%
- Darrell Bruestle 23.47%
- Lana Feddema 29.25%
Sherburne County Commissioner District 4:
( The top two move on to the general election)
- Gary Gray 34.84%
- Jerome (Lefty) Kleis 20.65%
- Eric Meyer 9.44%
- Kari Watkins 17.78%
- Carol Lewis 17.30%
Benton County Auditor/Treasurer:
(Top two move on to the general election)
- Nadean Inman (I) 15.02%
- Christine Scherbing 28.06%
- Heather Bondhus 24.86%
- Sean Gitch 31.52%