St. Cloud Area High School Football Preview – Week Five

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will take its 4-0 record to Bemidji this week on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. The Storm took down Cambridge-Isanti 22-12 in a rain-soaked game last week, while the Lumberjacks check in at 0-4 after a loss at Brainerd last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Granite City Sports. The Storm are currently ranked #9 in Class AAAAA.

ROCORI at HUTCHINSON 7 p.m.

The Spartans head to Hutch for a matchup with the Tigers in a battle of top five ranked teams. ROCORI holds the top spot in Class AAAA with an unblemished 5-0 record, while Hutchinson is 3-1 after losing 24-22 to Becker last week.

SARTELL @ MOORHEAD 7 p.m.

The Sabres are 1-4 on the season and coming off of a 14-6 home loss to Willmar last week. The Spuds are 3-1 on the season after beating Alexandria 34-14 last week.

TECH @ APOLLO 7 p.m.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the season after an 18-7 loss last week to Monticello. The Eagles are coming off of a 52-0 loss to ROCORI in their most recent game, which was two weeks ago.

MILACA @ CATHEDRAL (SJU) 7 p.m.

The Wolves are flying high with a 4-0 record after an overtime win against Princeton last week. The Crusaders are 1-3 after a 28-8 loss to Litchfield last week.

FOLEY @ LITTLE FALLS 7 p.m.

The Falcons will head up Highway 10 for a matchup with the Flyers. Both teams are looking for their first wins of the season with 0-4 records.

ALBANY @ PRINCETON 7 p.m.

The Huskies are currently 2-2 on the season after a 30-0 win over Little Falls last week, while the Tigers check in at 3-1.

BROWERVILLE @ KIMBALL 7 p.m.

The Cubs are flying high with a 4-0 record and a 50-0 win over LPGE last week, while the Tigers check in at 2-2 after their own shutout, 43-0 win over Benson.

BIG LAKE @ BECKER 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs knocked off Hutchinson 24-22 on the road last week to improve to 3-1, while the Hornets fell to 0-4 with a 27-0 loss to Delano.