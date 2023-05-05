St. Cloud Area High School Baseball Results

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE DAY AT THE MAC)

(Thursday May 4th)

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 12 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 6

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Irish, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a triple. The Bulldogs put up four runs in the first, three in the second and three in the fifth innings. This gave the Bulldogs pitchers good support, Grayson Fuchs started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, he issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Issac Lieser threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brayden Pung went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Esau Nelson was given credit for two RBIs and and Spencer Eisenbraun was credited for a RBI. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Branden Hess went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch earned walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Owen Brick earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Noah Gindele, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eddy Neu threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Noah Gindele, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Joey Gendreau went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Eddy Neu earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Carter Scanlon went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Nathan Zander went 3-for-4 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Marquette was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Gavin Miller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Cooper Latour earned a walk, Jarrett Faue scored a run and Corbin Golby earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLLE AREA BULLDOGS 7 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2

The Bulldogs defeated the CMC rivals the Irish backed by five hits, aided by eight stolen bases. Their starting pitcher Josiah Utsch threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hit, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Bryce Vanderbeek wen 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Isaac Lieser had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Josiah Utsch earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Max Ahtmann earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Spencer Eisenbraun earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Reed Johnson had a stolen base.

The Irish starting pitcher was Cooper Latour, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Danny Reilley threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Gavin Manthie threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout and Eddy Neu threw 1/3 of inning in relief. The Irish offense was led by Noah Gindele went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, Nathan Zander went 1-for-3 and Wyatt Breimon earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 13 ACGC FALCONS 3

The Cubs defeated their CMC rivals the Falcons, backed by ten hits, including a pair of triples and a home run. This gave their starting pitcher great support, Josh Witte threw four 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Keegan Lommel threw 1/3 of inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Hank Meyer went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs. Bryant Knaus went 2-for-2 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gavin Winter went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run and Clay Faber went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Schindler went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Blake Brutger went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Keegan Lommel earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Witte went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nathan Serbus earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons Keegan Kessler-Gross threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tucker Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, seven runs and four walks.

The Falcons offense was led by Terrell Renne, he went 2-for-3 and Logan Serbus went 1-for-1 and he was hit twice by a pitch. Keegan Kessler-Gross and Eric Fester both went 1-for-3. Jaxon Drange earned a walk and he scored a run and Brody Strauman earned a walk. Jonas Morrison earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tucker Johnson scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 13 ACGC FALCONS 5

The Cubs defeated the Falcons, backed by thirteen hits, including a triple and a double and aided by thirteen walks. The Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Lommel threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Hank Meyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued three walks. Gavin Winter threw four innings, he gave up a hit to earn the win.

The Cubs offense was led by Clay Faber, he went 4-for-6 with a double for four RBIs, a stolen base, one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Hank Meyer went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, four walks and he scored a run.

Blake Brutger went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored one run and William Serbus earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Witte went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Gavin Winter went 1-for-3, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Lommel went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Austin Schindler had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base. Bryan Knaus went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs and he earned two walks.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Terrell Renne, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jaxon Drange threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jonas Morrison threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jonas Morrison, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brody Straumann went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Fischer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Terrell Renne had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tucker Johnson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Serbus went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and four stolen bases and Keegan Elton went 1-for-4.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0

The Eagles defeated their CMC rivals the Huskers, backed by eight hits and good defense in support of their Righty Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a gem, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Eagle offense was led by Feisty, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a quad of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Xander Willner went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Myles Dziengel went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-3 and Parker Schultz had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Nistler and Ty Stanwick both were hit by a pitch.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recored five strikeouts. Mason Streit threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and one run. CJ Clear led the Huskies on offense, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Dierks Opatz was hit by a pitch, Gavin Johnson earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Drew Lange earned a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 10 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5

The Huskers defeated their CMC rival the Eagles, backed by nine hits, including a triple and two doubles. Chase Lyon started on the mound for the Huskers, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. David Heinen threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gavin Johnson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Lange had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and CJ Clear scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Xander Willner, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Myles Dziengel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and issued one walk.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Landon Neiman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Xander Willner was credited for a RBI and Parker Schultz went 2-for-4. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel earned a walk. Lane Harff went 1-for-4 and Ty Stanwick earned a walk and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 1 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

The Jaguars defeated their CMC rivals the Royals, backed by six hits, solid defense and a good pitching performance. Tanner Shelton threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up just three hits, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Luke Illies threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Brett DeRoo, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Tanner Shelton went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-2 and Luke Illies was hit by a pitch.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, threw threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 2-for-3 and Nick Leibold went 1-for-3. Will Gorecki was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Drew Yourczek and Jameson Klug both earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 14 BBE JAGUARS 4

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals the Jaguars, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles. Brady. Yourczek started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 with a double and for three RBIs. Cal Ollman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Nick Leibold went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ethan Albright went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Marcus Hayes went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jameson Klug went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had four stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Illies threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tate Dek0k threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Jensen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Hayden Gobiech, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3. Ethan Spanier went 1-for-1 and Tate DeKok earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Tanner Shelton earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Owen Rademacher earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 WILLMAR CARDINALS 5

The Spartans defeated the Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Evan Acheson started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans were led by Brady Schafer, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Tylutki went 1-for-2 and Evan Acheson was hit by a pitch. Kaden Rausch scored a run, Hunter Heidgerken was hit by a pitch and Luke VanErp had a stolen base.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Dylan Staska, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Braeden Fagerlie went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Staska went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Chase Birchard had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cullen Gregory went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaxon Sjoberg went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Mason Thole went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Madsen earned two walks and Mattix Swanson earned a walk.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4

The Sabres defeated their cross-town and Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and four doubles. Righty Wes Johnson started on the mound for the Sabres. He threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, no walks, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Sabres were led on offense by Kaden Lewis, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Wes Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brett Schlangen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Storm was Keegan Patterson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solarz, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Ethan Swanson and Ethan Martin were both credited for a RBI. Collin Pasch went 2-for-3 and Reid Rothstein went 1-for-4. Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Keegan Patterson went 1-for-3.

CLOUD CRUSH 10 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 7

The Crush defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters, backed by seven time hits, including a grand slam and a pair of doubles. Kaden Mork started on the mound for the Crush, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Brayden Schmitz, he went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and two sacrifice flies for six RBIs. Parker Schultz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Joe Hess went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Will Allenspach earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Elian Mezquita earned a walk and he scored a run, Tim Gohman earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Devan Finnegan had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Jackson Shultz had a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake O’Hara was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Kellen Stenstrom, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Benjamin Swanson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Elijah Tollerman threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartan offense was led by Griffin Babolian went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colin Becker and Benjamin Swanson both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Robert Bring had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Leighton Buckmeier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ethan Gronwald went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2 FOLEY FALCONS 1

The Crusaders defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by six hits, including a timely double. Tom Gorman started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, issued five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Brown threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Alex Schroeder went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Tanner Staller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-3, Cooper Kosiba went earned a walk and he scored run and Ben Brown earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Trey Emmerich earned two walks. Bryce Gapinski scored a run, Brett Leabch, Pat Brombrink and Alex Jennissen all earned one walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 5 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by eight hits, including four doubles. Josiah Peterson started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Derek Dahmen, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Trey Emmerich went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Reed Hermanson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Bryce Gapinski was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jayden Enerson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Jake Monson earned a walk and he scored a run and Brett Leabch scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Cooper Kosiba, he gave up one hit and one run. Ben Brown threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Fleege threw three innings, he gave up two walks and he recored one strikeout. Their offense was led by Alex Schroeder, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Jackson Phillip went 1-for-2 with a double. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Tanner Staller went 1-for-3 and Quentin Dukowitz had a stolen base.

ALBANY HUSKIES 6 MORA MUSTANGS 3

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Zeke Austin started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Borgerding, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Izaac Hutchinson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Voss went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carson Holthaus went 1-for-2. Austin Zeke went 1-for-4, Elliot Burnett earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases and Cramlet had a stolen base.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Nathan Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Gmahl, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIS and Cole Gmahl was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Nathan Nelson went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Nolan McGraw went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jordan Szucs and Owen Lind both went 1-for-4. Joe Bakke went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 MORA MUSTANGS 6

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by nine hits, including a triple and they were aided by seven walks. Starting pitcher for the Huskies was Jake Lauer, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Landen Vogel threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Carter Voss, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Owen Carlson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Ethan Borgerding went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Carson Holthaus went 1-for-2. Zeke Austin a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Izaac Hutchinson earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Owen Lind, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Gmahl threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Szoka threw 2/3 of an inning, he issue two walks.

The Mustangs offense was led by Carter Gmahl, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Nathan Nelson was hit by a pitch, credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan McGaw went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Cole Gmahl went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Bakke went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Owen Szoka went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brock Folkema had a stolen base and he scored a run and Owen Lind earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 9 MILACA WOLVES 5

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Wolves, backed by eight hits, including a grand slam and a triple and aided by seven walks. Brayden Habermas started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kirby Fischer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 3-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Young went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brayden Habermas was hit by pitch and he scored a run, Bo Woitalla and William Stangl scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Jack Nord, he threw 3 1//3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Griffin Boldt threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Porter Meyer, went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Overson was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI, Wyatt Mauer earned a walk and credited for a RBI and Bryce Mehrwerth was credited for a RBI. Brock Talberg went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Tangon Black went 1-for-4. Isaiah Allen went 1-for2, he was it by a pitch and he scored two runs and Zach Wallace scored a run.