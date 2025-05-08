St. Cloud Area Family YMCA to Pay $140,000 for Sexual Harassment

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have settled a lawsuit against the family fitness center.

The St. Cloud YMCA will pay $140,000 in damages to three former female employees who were sexually harassed by a manager.

The suit claimed the YMCA subjected female employees, including two teenagers, to the harassment. According to the EEOC, the manager repeatedly propositioned one of the employees for sex, made unwelcome sexual comments about their bodies and physical appearance, and made demeaning comments about women.

The suit also claimed the employees reported the harassment to management, which failed to act promptly to stop it.

Under the consent decree, the $140,000 will be used to compensate the three former employees.

The decree also requires the YMCA to revise its harassment and discrimination policies, periodically survey its staff, provide training to management, and report any further complaints of harassment to the EEOC.

