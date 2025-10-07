ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The federal government shutdown has not yet impacted the St. Cloud Sky Central Airport.

Airport Director Bill Towle says the TSA agents have all shown up for work for the Allegiant Airlines flights. And, he says there have been no issues so far with the air traffic control tower staff. Towle says he's talked to both groups of workers, and they say they will continue to show up for work.

Allegiant Airlines flights were in and out of St. Cloud on Wednesday and Saturday last week. The next scheduled Allegiant flights are on Wednesday and Saturday. Also, the monthly scheduled Sun Country flight to Laughlin flies out on Friday and returns on Monday.

Read More: St. Cloud Sky Central Airport: A New Era For Regional Travel |

During a news conference last week, airport officials said they have over 100 take-offs and landings daily at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport.