If you watch NFL football, you've likely seen actor Casey Feigh.

He's the Los Angeles-based actor -- originally from St. Cloud -- who's done sitcoms and series for the likes of NBC and Apple+.

But it's his everyman persona that makes people laugh when he appears in TV commercials.

"I tend to do comedy roles," he says.

And a lot of those roles cast him in as what he calls a "Midwestern nerd."

"I like to call it Midwestern dumb guy," Feigh told me in an interview shortly after his latest commercial for Snickers hit the air last week.

Maybe you've already seen it.

SNICKERS via YouTube SNICKERS via YouTube loading...

THE SNICKERS COMMERCIAL

In that spot, Feigh plays a dad trying to read his son a bedtime story. Except this is a Snickers ad. And Feigh's "son" is none other than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Feigh says he auditioned for what turned out to be three or four different Josh Allen commercials for different products.

He landed the Snickers ad.

"Some of it was improvised," he says. Some was Feigh's improvisation. But he also points to his football co-star for bringing it.

Feigh says in the original script, Allen was supposed to say something defending himself.

Instead, he improvised the very funny, self-depracating line, "That guy sucks" before handing Feigh a Snickers bar.

According to Feigh, Allen is a funny guy.

So is Feigh who says he auditions "a ton," works in film and television, but does a bunch of commercial work, too.

For example, he's also in a current Davante Adams Taco Bell commercial.

THE WATER BOY

For those who haven't followed the Davante commercial saga, Taco Bell has been running a "We Wanted Davante Adams In our Ads -- He Wanted A Taco Bell In His House" campaign.

But when Adams moved to Los Angeles, so did his personal Taco Bell.

Enter Feigh who plays the team water boy in the commercial for Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Burrito in a spot called "Fuel Up."

IT STARTED IN THE GRANITE CITY

Casey Feigh grew up in St. Cloud.

His folks still live by Saints Peter and Paul Church in north St. Cloud.

He went to Apollo High School where he was involved in theater and sports.

Then college at St. John's University in Collegeville.

Soon after, he moved to Australia where he has dual citizenship. "My mom is Australian."

There he wrote and planned.

And it was 18 years ago that he left Oz for LA where he's been working ever since as an actor, writer and director.

Just take a look at his Demo Reel and Comedic Scene Reel from IMDB.com.

But Feigh can still be spotted in St. Cloud from time-to-time.

"I try to get home a couple times a year," he says.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Feigh says he just shot a scene with Al Pacino and has been doing work on NBC comedies and Apple+ shows.

And of course, commercials.

The ultimate dream for him? "I want to make stuff with my friends."

Writing, acting, directing, creating.

OTHER COMMERCIALS FROM CASEY FEIGH

There's a bunch of fun spots featuring Feigh via iSpot.tv. (If ads don't appear here, you can watch them on iSpot.)

Enjoy.

Workday -- "A Changing World" (2022)

All State -- "Fries" (2021)

Verizon -- "NFL Mobile" Featuring Clay Matthews (2012)

Domino's.com -- "Phone Orders" (2013)

Fruit of the Loom Breathable Underwear -- "Wind Tunnel" (2016)

Duracell -- "Headphones" (2018)

Subway -- "Quality Control" (2015)

Liberty Mutual -- "Gonna Regret That" (2018)