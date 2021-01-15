St. Augusta Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash

ST. AUGUSTA – A St. Augusta woman was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in rural Stearns County.

The crash was reported Thursday around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 44 and Dover Road in Lynden Township, southwest of Clearwater.

Upon arrival, Stearns County deputies identified the driver as 52-year-old Patricia Kronenberg of St. Augusta. Kronenberg said she was traveling westbound on County Road 145 when the roadway suddenly changed from asphalt to gravel, and her vehicle left the roadway. Kronenberg did not remember any further details of the crash.

Authorities say a witness to the crash saw Kronenberg’s car proceed through a stop sign without stopping, coming to a stop when it struck a tree. The witness was able to have a nearby homeowner contact 911.

Kronenberg was awake and alert when first responders arrived on scene. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The car is assumed to be a total loss.