SR-Rice Superintendent Finalists Chosen

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school board has narrowed a list of five superintendent candidates down to two finalists.

The five candidates were brought in for interviews Thursday and the school board settled on Thief River Falls Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom and Robbinsdale Executive Director Kristine Wehrkamp as the two finalists.

Bergstrom and Wehrkamp will now be part of full-day interviews on Monday and Wednesday next week. The finalists will meet with students, staff, administrators and the community.

The new superintendent will assume the duties July 1st.

Current Superintendent Aaron Sinclair announced he's stepping down at the end of the school year.

