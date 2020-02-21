SR-Rice Superintendent Finalists Chosen

Photo: WJON

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school board has narrowed a list of five superintendent candidates down to two finalists.

The five candidates were brought in for interviews Thursday and the school board settled on Thief River Falls Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom and Robbinsdale Executive Director Kristine Wehrkamp as the two finalists.

Bergstrom and Wehrkamp will now be part of full-day interviews on Monday and Wednesday next week. The finalists will meet with students, staff, administrators and the community.

The new superintendent will assume the duties July 1st.

Current Superintendent Aaron Sinclair announced he's stepping down at the end of the school year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: sauk rapids-rice superintendent
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top