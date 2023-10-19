Squad Car – Pickup Crash Thursday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A collision with a police officer Thursday afternoon in St. Cloud sent both the driver and the officer to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says one of their squad cars was eastbound on 12th Street North with the emergency lights and sirens active. The squad car tried to turn left onto Highway 15 Thursday afternoon at about 2:30 when the car crashed with a pickup in the Southbound lane of Highway 15.



The officer, 23-year-old Gabriel Jones of St. Cloud, and the driver of the pickup, 68-year-old David Hoffmann of St. Cloud, were both sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

