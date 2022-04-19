Spring Planting Season Off to Slow Start

UNDATED -- The recent rain and snow has Minnesota farmers waiting for better conditions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Crop Progress report, issued Monday, shows the state's farmers have not planted any corn or wheat in 2022.

Nationwide, this year's corn planting is four percent completed, two percent behind the five-year average; wheat planting is close to average at eight percent.

According to the USDA, Minnesota has had less than one-half day suitable for fieldwork. Last year, we had two and a half days by now.

Get our free mobile app

The next report is due April 25th.

This story is by WJON reporter Jeff McMahon.