Spice Up Your Life With The Weekender
The Weekender is here to save the day or weekend from your Halloween hangover. Even with Halloween over, there are plenty of activities and events to participate in. While you are out, show support for your favorite team on Friday on National Jersey Day, and if Pumpkin Spice isn't your thing Friday is also National Cinnamon Day (unfortunately not named for Raj's beloved dog in Big Bang Theory).
While you take in a football or basketball game say thanks to the Earl of Sandwich for inventing that great eating item on Sunday for National Sandwich Day. The Weekender has crafts, music, and ice (at least it's not snow) in your list of things to do in the cooler slushy days coming up. To get your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Holiday Craft ShowSt. Cloud
Get in some early holiday shopping at the River’s Edge Convention Center for the 3rd Annual Holiday Craft and Gift Show. There will be over 100 vendors with jewelry, clothing, woodworking, metal arts and more. The first 250 people get a goodie bag and the first 100 people get a rose. There is a $3.00 admission fee but 20% of the admission fees will be donated to a local charity.
Friday: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- 2
The Henry GirlsSt. Cloud
Take in a concert of Irish Folk and roots music with the Henry Girls. Karen, Joleen, and Lorna McLaughlin will utilize fiddles, banjos, guitars, harp, and more to bring their music to life. The group is named after the trio's grandfather and they released their 8th studio album “A Time to Grow” earlier this year. Tickets range from $10 - $20.
Saturday: 7:00 – 8:15 p.m.
- 3
Ice FestSt. Cloud
Get ready for the ice fishing season with Ice Fest. You can get expert tips, see curling demonstrations and kids can enjoy the fish pond. There is also meet and greets with top fishing reps, games, and of course some deals too.
Friday, November 1st: 9:30am-7:00pm
Saturday, November 2nd: 9:00am-7:00pm
Sunday, November 3rd: 10:00am-2:00pm
- 4
Jack O Lantern SpectacularApple Valley
Head down to the Minnesota Zoo and explore an outdoor trail with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. This year’s theme is Wonders of the World and the Joy of Travel. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. They are valid only for the date and time you select. Children ages 0 - 2 are free, but still need a reserved ticket.
Prices range from $18-26 for adults and $14 -22 for children/65+ adults. Parking is included. You can save a little bit by picking a later time slot at 9:00 or 10:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 6:30 – 11:00 p.m.
- 5
Nick Lowe and Los StraightjacketsMinneapolis
It’s time to be "Cruel to Be Kind" with 70s/80s rocker Nick Lowe and his band Los Straightjackets as they take the stage at the Fine Line Music Café in Minneapolis. The band is known for bringing their version of surf rock to brighten up the night and wearing colorful wrestling masks. They are on tour in support of their latest LP "Indoor Safari." Tickets are $35 for general admission and $60 for reserved balcony seating.
Saturday: Doors open at 7:00 p.m. The show starts at 8:00 p.m.