Spice Up Your Life With The Weekender

attachment-The-Weekender_purple1 loading...

The Weekender is here to save the day or weekend from your Halloween hangover. Even with Halloween over, there are plenty of activities and events to participate in. While you are out, show support for your favorite team on Friday on National Jersey Day, and if Pumpkin Spice isn't your thing Friday is also National Cinnamon Day (unfortunately not named for Raj's beloved dog in Big Bang Theory).

Dogs And Owners Gather For 2014 Crufts Dog Show Matt Cardy, Getty Images loading...

While you take in a football or basketball game say thanks to the Earl of Sandwich for inventing that great eating item on Sunday for National Sandwich Day. The Weekender has crafts, music, and ice (at least it's not snow) in your list of things to do in the cooler slushy days coming up. To get your event included in The Weekender email us here.

Earl Of Sandwich Hulton Archive, Getty Images loading...