Southwest Beltline Corridor Study in Phase Two

ST. CLOUD -- Transportation officials are in the middle of a Southwest Beltline Corridor Study to determine the best area to map out a future arterial roadway connecting south St. Cloud to the western metro area.

St. Cloud Area Planning Organization Executive Director Brian Gibson says they received a grant to do the planning now before development occurs in the area.

He says the project will be driven by development. It will be done in phases based on the development pressure in the area, but what they are doing now is identifying the appropriate alignment only.

Gibson says on the Southwest Beltline Corridor Study website you can visit to watch a narrated presentation, look at the interactive map and take a survey.

A previous survey in June helped officials whittle down the potential corridor alternatives from eight to two.

This survey will help in developing a final draft of where the corridor should go.

The survey closes on Sunday, October 31st.

