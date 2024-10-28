South Haven Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 94

MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- A South Haven woman was killed when her vehicle struck a deer and then was hit by another vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 Saturday at about 5:30 a.m. near Maple Grove.

Sixty-year-old Julie Terwey of South Haven hit a deer and then her vehicle was stopped in the center lane of eastbound 94 when it was struck from behind by another vehicle. Terwey died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 32-year-old Jordan Land of Becker, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

