Souhan; Vikings Top Priority Should Be Offensive Line [PODCAST]

The Vikings released left tackle Riley Reiff saving the team $11.5 Million on their salary cap. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings wanted to restructure Reiff but that didn't appear to be possible. Jim says the Vikings could move either Brian O'Neill or Ezra Cleveland to left tackle or address the position in the draft or free agency. The Vikings are up against the salary cap so the draft is the most likely place for the Vikings to address the offensive line. Jim says the Vikings view defensive line as their biggest need but Souhan says with Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce returning that shouldn't be as big a need as offensive line.

The Gopher men's basketball team posted a 51-46 win in the Big Ten tournament over Northwestern Wednesday. Jim says the Gophers will have a must bigger challenge when they play Ohio State at 1:00 p.m. today, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 12:30. Jim says the Gophers aren't likely to get center Liam Robbins (ankle) back for today's game which makes today's task even tougher.

The Minnesota Wild posted a 4-3 win over Las Vegas Wednesday night. Jim says the Wild are playing really well and Kaapo Kaakonen is the team's number goalie based on playing time and how he's playing. Jim says that shouldn't have to be announced.

The Timberwolves have been rumored to be interested in power forward John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks. Jim says he wouldn't trade Anthony Edwards for Collins and isn't sure he'd give up Malik Beasley for Collins. He says Collins is looking for a Max contract and he isn't sure Collins is good enough for a Max contract.

Get our free mobile app