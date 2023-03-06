Souhan: Vikings Could Be Interested in This Player After Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine took place last week and over the weekend in Indianapolis. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says quarterback Anthony Richardson from Florida stood out with how he performed. Souhan isn't sure the Vikings will look at Richardson in the draft but because Richardson is viewed as a guy who will need some time to develop he could make sense for Minnesota with starter Kirk Cousins getting older.

Richardson is 6'4, 244 pounds who played quarterback at Florida and was a starter for just 1 season. He set combine records for a quarterback this weekend with his 40 ½-inch vertical leap and 10-9 broad jump. Possibly the most impressive number was his 4.43-second 40-yard dash, the fourth-best number for a passer since 2003. Souhan referred to Richardson as a "faster Cam Newton". He isn't sure quarterback is on the list of immediate needs for the Vikings but if that position is, Richardson may be considered.

Souhan says the value of the scouting combine is for scouts to make sure they aren't missing anything. He says they are looking for red flags, for instance, if an offensive lineman has a small amount of reps with the bench press or a skill position player runs an abnormally slow 40 time.

The Twins continue spring training. Souhan indicates the shoulder injury that is keeping Jose Miranda from playing in the World Baseball Classic doesn't seem to be slowing him down while playing with the Twins. He says it is a good sign to see both Miranda and Joey Gallo hitting the ball well this spring. Souhan does caution that pitchers pitch these guys differently in the spring than in the regular season.

