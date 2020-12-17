Souhan; Vikings Could Afford One Loss [PODCAST]

The Vikings face the Chicago Bears Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says because of the tough Arizona Cardinals scheduled it's possible the Vikings may not need to win all 3 remaining games. He says the Vikings will need to win at least 2 of their remaining 3 games if Arizona manages to go 1-2 the rest of the way. The Cardinals play the Eagles, 49ers and Rams to close the season. The Vikings play the Bears, Saints and Lions.

The Timberwolves close the preseason with a game at Dallas against the Mavericks tonight at 7:30. Hear the game on WJON. Jim says 1st overall pick Anthony Edwards could be star with his physical size and strength and past history in college. He says it might take awhile. Jim says D'Angelo Russell isn't expected to play tonight and because of his thin body type he has missed some time due to injury.

The Gopher football signed 19 players to National letters of intent on college football national signing day Thursday. Jim says it's so hard to know whether these players will work out and says it's very possible the 2 and 3 star recruits outperform the 4 and 5 star recruits. The Gophers play at Wisconsin to close the regular season Saturday at 3pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 1pm. Jim says if the Gophers win this game they will likely play in the Music City Bowl. A loss will likely end their season.