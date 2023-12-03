Gopher Football Receives Bowl Invite

The Gopher Football team has received and has accepted a bowl invitation to play in the Quick Lane Bowl December 26th in Detroit against Bowling Green. This will be the 24th bowl appearance for the Gophers. Minnesota has won 6 straight bowl games dating back to December 2015 when they won the Quick Lane Bowl.

The game will kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. December 26th. Hear the game on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON. Minnesota is 5-7 on the season.