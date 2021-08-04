Gopher Football Team Begin Training Camp

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gopher football team opens fall training camp Wednesday on campus.

Head coach P-J Fleck says they know they have a tough season opener with nationally-ranked Ohio State and they want to come out of the gate today with a great start:

Start fast, accelerate middle, finish strong, I mean that's what we're going to do. This team is confident, but also humble and respects every opponent we play. But to win we got to be at our best, we know that, we got to play our style of football for however many games we have on our schedule, and just take one day at a time.

Fleck says the 2021 Gophers are the most experienced team he has coached in his career and he has high hopes for the season.

Get our free mobile app

The first game against Ohio State takes place in Minneapolis in the prime time on Thursday night, September 2nd.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

10 Things You'll Find Stuck Under Your Shoe At The Benton County Fair