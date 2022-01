The Gopher football team downed West Virginia 18-6 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. Ky Thomas ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and Mar'Keise Irving ran for 131 yards for Minnesota. Tanner Morgan threw for 109 yards for the Gophers.

Minnesota finishes the season 9-4. The Gophers have won 5 straight bowl games including a 3-0 record in bowl games for head coach P.J. Fleck.