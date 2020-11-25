Souhan; Gopher Hockey, BBall Not Effected by Covid Yet [PODCAST]

The Gopher football team had to cancel their game Saturday at Wisconsin due to 15 positive tests of either players or staff. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON Today. He says the positive tests within the Gopher football team doesn't effect how the rest of the University of Minnesota athletic programs proceed. He says smaller teams like men's and women's basketball and men's hockey should have an easier time tracking athletes because of the sheer lack of volume of players.

The Gopher men's basketball team opens their season tonight at home against UW-Green Bay at 6pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:30. Jim says this may be the deepest Gopher team Richard Pitino has had. Jim says despite the preseason pick of Minnesota finishing 11th in the conference he believes this can be a real good team. Jim says Marcus Carr should be a dynamic scorer from the point guard position and center Liam Robbins should be able to put up some points on the inside. He also likes senior forward Eric Curry. He says Curry just needs to stay healthy to contribute. He suggested that Curry could start tonight's game.

The NFL has a triple-header of games scheduled for Thanksgiving. Jim says the Ravens/Steelers game will likely still happen this week even if it has to be moved due to Covid-19 tests within the Baltimore Ravens organization. The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Football Club on Thanksgiving. Jim says the NFC East hasn't been good this year but there is more intrigue in this division in large part because of how close all 4 teams are in the standings.