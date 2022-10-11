Gopher Football Adds Alabama to Non-Conference Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Gopher football team has put a very tough opponent on its future schedule.

The University of Minnesota has added Alabama to its upcoming football schedule with games to be played in 2032 and 2033.

The Gophers will host Alabama on Sept. 18, 2032, and play at Alabama on Sept. 17, 2033. Minnesota is 1-0 all-time against Alabama, as the Gophers beat the Crimson Tide 20-16 in the 2004 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.

So far this season, Alabama is 6-0 and is ranked #3 in the nation in the latest Associated Press poll. The Gophers are 4-1 and are receiving votes in the poll.

Minnesota is 9-8-1 against current teams in the SEC. The Gophers' most recent game against an SEC opponent was the 2020 Outback Bowl, where Minnesota beat Auburn 31-24 in Tampa, Fla.