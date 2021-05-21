Souhan; Vegas Just Better Than the Wild Right Now [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-2 in Game 3 of their best of 7 first round NHL playoff series Thursday night to the Vegas Golden Knights. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says after the Wild dominated and led 2-0 after the first period last night Vegas asserted itself and controlled both the 2nd and 3rd periods to get the win. The Wild won the season series over Vegas during the regular season. Jim says it isn't so much about Vegas making adjustments in the playoffs. He says goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury didn't play well or every game against the Wild in the regular season. He says if the Wild hope to win Game 4 they'll need to control the puck more and increase their chances. The Wild were outshot 39-16 in Game 3. Hear Game 4 Saturday night on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The Twins earned a split in the doubleheader in Anaheim against the Angels Thursday losing 7-1 and winning 6-3. Miguel Sano hit a grand slam in the 1st inning to give the Twins a big lift. Jim Souhan says Sano can carry this team for a period of time when he's hot. He says batting average doesn't tell the whole story as to how productive a hitter is. He says Sano is a run producer who needs some help from his teammates right now.

The PGA Championship got underway in South Carolina Thursday. Corey Conners is the leader entering round 2. Jim says Conners hits the ball straight and is an interesting golfer to watch this weekend. He doesn't expect anyone on the first page of the leaderboard to win the event.

The Gopher men's basketball team added 6'9 230 pound transfer Charlie Daniels from Stephen F. Austin. The Gophers still have 4 scholarships remaining. Jim says the 2022 recruiting class is important to new head coach Ben Johnson but he'll be judged beyond that class.

