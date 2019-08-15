Souhan; Twins’ Defense Needs to Get Better [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-5 at Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon in the final game of the 2-game series despite holding a 5-2 lead at one point. Milwaukee got a 3-run home run from rookie Trent Grisham in 8th inning to put the Brewers up for good. One of the two runners in that inning reached base on a Jorge Polanco error and later scored. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins got to improve on defense and that Polanco has struggled both offensively and defensively and could need a break. Listen below.

The Vikings play their 2nd preseason game Sunday night against Seattle at 7:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:00 p.m. Jim says he'll be watching the kicker/punter battles along with their offensive line depth. Jim thinks Chad Beebe has won the 3rd receiver job and that Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter are still battling for the #2 quarterback job.