Souhan; Gopher Basketball Bench Played Well [PODCAST]

The Gopher basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 85-80 overtime win over Boston College as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says bench players Jamal Mashburn Jr., Isaiah Ihnen, and Tre Williams were big contributors in the win. He says with Marcus Carr not having as good of a shooting night someone needed to fill the void and Mashburn and Ihnen did that. Forward Brandon Johnson suffered an ankle injury late in the game. Jim says their depth will be tested. The Big Ten has 3 teams ranked in the top 6 in the nation this week. Jim says the Gophers schedule is extremely tough this season.

The Timberwolves continue to practice with training camp going on now. Jim says they are hearing good thing about the development of guard Jarrett Culver but says the proof will come on the floor in games that matter. He says the Wolves have lots of depth at the guard position making minutes not a guarantee for Culver.

The Twins are not bringing back relief pitcher Matt Wisler. Wisler just signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. Jim says the Twins weren't interested in bringing him back. Jim says Alex Kiriloff will be the starting leftfielder for the Twins in 2021. He says that was the plan when they decided to let Eddie Rosario go.