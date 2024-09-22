SOS Thrift Store Celebrates New Location

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids business has moved into its new home in St. Cloud and changed its name. SOS Thrift Store held a grand opening on Friday and Saturday at the new site in the former Paddy's Game Shoppe location next to MT's on 8th in the Centennial Plaza.

They had free food, handed out coupons, and had drawings for prizes. Store Owner Julie Braun says customer reaction has been great:

"Absolutely, our sales have increased about probably two hundred percent from our old location already, we're only in our third week and it has been wonderful."

As part of the move, the business changed its name from SOS Treasure Chest to SOS Thrift Store. Manager Amber Schafer says they changed the name to better fit what they do:

"We kind of changed the name so people know that we're a thrift store, so when they google thrift stores they can find us better so just easier for everyone to know who we are and where we are."

The store had been at its old location off Benton Drive near the Dairy Queen in Sauk Rapids for four years.

Braun says they had outgrown the space and the new location will allow them to grow. SOS Thrift store features vintage books, glassware, clothing, furniture, collectibles, and more.

