Paddy’s Game Shoppe Moves Into New St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD -- A local game shop has moved their board piece to a new part of town.

Paddy's Game Shoppe opened their new location in the Centennial Plaza Sunday after 16 years in downtown St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Gino Marinaro says as they were looking for a new store front, they were drawn by what the location had to offer.

One of the things we liked about the area was being close to a residential area, where in downtown you're kind of removed. So we think we are going to get a new customers who are going to discover some board games they didn't know were out there.

Marinaro says the downtown on street parking changes did play a factor in their decision to move.

He says while it was hard to leave their previous location, they are excited for the opportunity this new space provides.

It's really exciting to be in a bigger space. We're going to have more products, bigger play areas and some private play areas that we are really excited about.

Marinaro says in addition to the store and specialized game nights, they also have library full of board games people can stop in a play for free.

He says while they still have a few more items to button up, he's grateful to their loyal customers who stopped out and showed their support.

Paddy's Game Shoppe is opened Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday's from noon until 6:00 p.m.