Sonya Marie Scott, 43, Paynesville

February 3, 1980 - November 29, 2023

attachment-Sonya Scott loading...

Sonya Marie Scott, age 43, of Paynesville, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Benson Funeral Home, 1111 25thAve. S., St. Cloud, MN. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation and beginning at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The thing that brought Sonya the most joy was being with her family. She enjoyed gatherings, holidays and any excuse to have everyone together. Sonya’s great joy was when all of her kids were together. She was pretty camera shy, never wanting her picture taken, but she was always taking pictures of everyone else and loved looking back on memories and reminiscing. Sonya was very sentimental and always preferred the personal touch of something handmade versus something store bought.

Sonya is survived by her children, Gina Molinaro of Jacksonville, FL, Ciana Mlinaro of Atwater, MN, Daunte Molinaro of Litchfield, and Kenzie Scott of St. Cloud; parents, Mike and Barbara Macho of Sleepy Eye; grandmother, Georgeen Dietz of Sleepy Eye, and brothers, Aaron Macho of Hutchinson and Kyle Macho of San Diego, CA.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter Macho Jr., Harriet Macho and Clarence Dietz; Great-grandparents, Calvin & Thelma Peterson.