PRINCETON -- A man was hurt when the snowmobile he was driving collided with a car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 95 in Princeton.

The snowmobiler, 50-year-old Marvin Ross of Monticello, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Joseph Schneider of Princeton, was not hurt.