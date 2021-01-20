Snow Possible for Upper Midwest this Weekend

UNDATED -- Snow is expected to spread across the area on Saturday and last into Sunday.

The National Weather Service says there is a high likelihood of accumulating snow spreading from west to east Saturday into Sunday. Winds will be light, but travel impacts are possible.

Please continue to monitor for updates.

So far here in the month of January, we've only had 1.8 inches of snow here in St. Cloud. That's 3.8" below normal for the month so far. For the entire season, we've had 25.1" of snow in St. Cloud, which is about an inch below normal. Compared to last season we were at 33.9" of snow at this point.

Southerly winds Wednesday morning will become westerly Wednesday afternoon. Winds will gust to 25 to 35 MPH.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app