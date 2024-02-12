Some MN Snow Enthusiasts Will Love the Valentine’s Forecast

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow lovers in Minnesota may be in luck this Valentine's Day.

The National Weather Service says there has been increasing potential for accumulating snow mid-week, with higher confidence for parts of southern Minnesota.

This will be a dynamic system, and will largely depend on where the strongest band of snow sets up.

Right now, it is looking like this system is shaping up to be just to the south of the St. Cloud metro area.

The National Weather Service says we've officially had 9.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud so far this season. We're 20.4 inches below normal for the season so far. Last year by this time we had 46.5 inches of sow.

Additionally, above-normal temperatures continue through the end of the week.

