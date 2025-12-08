ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- December is off to a cool and snowy start in Minnesota.

Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says it's shaping up to be a more normal winter

"And that pattern looks to continue through the next couple weeks, in fact the entire month of December has a tendency for below normal temperatures from the Climate Prediction Center, and above normal precipitation. So, if you like winter - so far, so good. Looks like we're full steam ahead."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is among those predicting colder-than-average temperatures and more snowfall than usual for our state.

Boulay says there is a blanket of snow statewide, which makes the average air temperature 11 degrees cooler.

St. Cloud has officially had 9.9 inches of snow so far this season, which is just slightly below normal.

The Stearns County Parks Department says that, as of December 5th, the Quarry Park Ski Trails are open and in good condition. Ski lights are on, and the park is open until 10:00 p.m.

Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park, Mississippi River County Park, and Warner Lake County Park. The trails are snow-packed, but more snow is needed to set ski tracks.

Fitzharris in downtown St. Cloud has rental and lease options available for skis and snowshoes.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department maintains several skating rinks and sledding hills throughout the winter, when conditions cooperate.

The last two winters have been mild in Minnesota, but it was just a few years ago in the winter of 2022-2023 when we had a blockbuster of a winter with record-breaking snowfall.

The Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud:

1). 25.5" (1927)

2). 25.4" (1968)

3). 25.0" (1969)

4). 23.0" (2008)

5). 22.5" (2022)

6). 21.8" (1950)

7). 21.0" (2010)

8). 20.4" (2013)

9). 19.0" (1936)

10). 18.2" (2009)

The Snowiest seasons on Record in St. Cloud:

1). 88.2" (2022-2023)

2). 87.9" (1964-1965)

3). 84.5" (1936-1937)

4). 82.0" (1950-1951)

5). 78.5" (2012-2013)

6). 75.5" (1916-1917)

7). 75.5" (2013-2014)

8). 69.6 (1927-1928)

9). 61.9" (2018-2019)

10). 66.9" (1968-1969)

10). 66.9" (1978-1979)