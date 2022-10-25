Smash Park Location Planned Just Over an Hour from St. Cloud

Minnesota is getting it's first Smash Park Entertainment center.

If you are unfamiliar with Smash Park, it's pretty cool. It's comprised of several areas of entertainment from Pickleball courts- both indoor and outdoor, private Karaoke (not quite sure what that is... go somewhere to sing where no one hears you?) restaurants, party spaces and more. On their website they say that it can be a different experience each time you go there.

The first Smash Park was created in Des Moines, Iowa. This was before the pandemic in 2018. Then they expanded to another location in Iowa, Omaha, Nebraska and now moving to Roseville, Minnesota. They are also planning to open other locations in Illinois and Colorado in the near future.

Get our free mobile app

The main focus of Smash Park is Pickleball. This is a sport that has been gaining popularity with every age group. It started off with mostly an older generation playing so they could get out and get some exercise while doing something fun that wasn't too strenuous. Now, the sport has gained so much popularity that there are tournaments and participants ages range from kids through senior citizens. It's fun for everyone.

Each Smash Park location makes sure to involve the community and serve local food and beverages. They also make it a point to have some sort of community involvement.

The Minneapolis (Roseville) located is planned to open Fall of 2023. You can see more information on the plans with Bring Me the News.

Ghost Towns of Benton County