Update: State Patrol Releases Names in Long Prairie Fatal Crash

ROUND PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- Authorities have released the names of the two drivers involved in a fatal crash near Long Prairie Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 71 just after 6:00 a.m. and slippery roads are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was heading north on Highway 71 near Highway 27 when the driver lost control and slid into the southbound lane. The car then collided with a southbound pickup.

The two drivers were the only people involved in the crash. Their names and conditions will be released once family members can be notified.

The patrol says the roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.