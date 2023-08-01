Slight Chance for Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday, Wednesday

Slight Chance for Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday, Wednesday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

National Weather Service
loading...

The best chances are in the afternoon and evening on both days.

Of course, we could use the rain, we've had just 2.50 inches since June first here in St. Cloud.  We're nearly five inches below normal over the past two months.

Get our free mobile app

Warmer temperatures continue through Thursday. Cooler on Friday with more clouds moving in.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON