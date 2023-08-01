Slight Chance for Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday, Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

The best chances are in the afternoon and evening on both days.

Of course, we could use the rain, we've had just 2.50 inches since June first here in St. Cloud. We're nearly five inches below normal over the past two months.

Warmer temperatures continue through Thursday. Cooler on Friday with more clouds moving in.

