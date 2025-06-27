St. John's and St. Ben's are welcoming approximately 2,000 alumni back to their campuses this weekend for reunion weekend. St. John's 1989 graduate Jim Gagliardi joined me on WJON. He says the schools are inviting graduates who graduated in a year ending in a "0" or "5" back to campus. An example is 1975 graduates, who are celebrating 50 years.

Social Events

Gagliardi says the bars in St. Joseph will be offering social events. He says certain years are gathering at specific locations. Bars participating include Sal's, La Playette, Obbink Distillery, Bad Habit Brewing, and the House Food and Tap.

Photo: CSB/SJU

Gagliardi says many of the alumni will be staying in local hotels while others will spend the night in the residence halls. Events include a beach bash at Lake Sagatagan, which includes live music. Gagliardi says it's a fun opportunity to get caught up with alumni. This event has been happening for approximately 10 years. Gagliardi says Homecoming still brings many alumni back to campus in the fall but this event allows for alumni to spend more time with one another in the summer.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Gagliardi, click below.