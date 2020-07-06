Six People Were Hurt in Crash with Car, Ambulance

ST. CLOUD -- Six people were taken to the hospital after a car collided with a Mayo Clinic Ambulance in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police say the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m.Sunday at the intersection of 9th Avenue South and University Drive.

The preliminary investigation found that a Mayo Clinic Ambulance, occupied by two Mayo Clinic Ambulance paramedics, was traveling north on 9th Avenue with activated lights and sirens. They were on the way to a call, there was no patient in the ambulance at the time.

The 2nd vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, with four occupants was traveling east on University Dr.

The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The paramedic driving of the ambulance, a 24-year-old woman, and the paramedic passenger in the ambulance, a 22-year-old woman, were both treated at St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

All occupants of the Hyundai were transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries.

The driver, a 25-year-old man had life-threatening injuries.

The three passengers, a 23-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, all had non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Cloud police have not released the names of any of the people involved in the crash.

The exact details and cause of the crash remain under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.