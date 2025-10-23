April 9, 1932 – October 19, 2025

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Rachel Krippner who died on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Monday, October 27, 2025, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday, October 28.

Mary was born April 9, 1932, to Anthony and Anna (Kiffmeyer) Krippner in Luxemburg, Minn. She was the oldest in her family, having one brother and one sister. She attended St. Mary Help of Christian Grade School in St. Augusta, Minn., and graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. Mary entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 10, 1950, was received into the novitiate as Sister Rachel on June 20, 1951, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1952, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1955. Her Golden Jubilee was celebrated in 2002 and her 60th in 2012.

Rachel received a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in philosophy from the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph. She also attended the Diocesan Teachers’ College in St. Paul, Minn., and participated in creative writing workshops in Duluth and Brainerd, both in Minnesota, as well as computer workshops in St. Cloud.

Rachel served in education and administration. She was an elementary teacher in Freeport, Perham, Pierz, Miere Grove, Buckman and St. Cloud and served as teaching principal in Sobieski, St. Martin and Luxemburg, all in Minnesota. She also served as superior of local Benedictine communities at St. Martin and Luxemburg.

In 1995, S. Rachel moved to Saint Scholastica Convent and served as sacristan for 16 years. She helped the sisters in many ways: preparing the prayer books, dishwashing, doing laundry and accompanying the sisters to the doctor, as well as a ministry of prayer.

Rachel is survived by her Benedictine community, her sister-in-law, Jeanette, and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Leo, and her sister, Rita (David) Young.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict Outreach Ministries.